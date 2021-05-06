Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $2,241,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $57.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $57.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.