Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,011 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 32,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the period.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $69.16 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $73.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.40.

