Probity Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 704,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 39,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 31.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,735,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,148,000 after purchasing an additional 38,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $167.07 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

