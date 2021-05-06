Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. First American Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 69,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.81.

BMY opened at $64.68 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The company has a market cap of $144.42 billion, a PE ratio of -587.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.71 and a 200 day moving average of $62.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.