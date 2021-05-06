Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2,925.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Landstar System by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Landstar System by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 222,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,673,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $176.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.14 and a 12 month high of $179.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.67 and a 200-day moving average of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Landstar System from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.87.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

