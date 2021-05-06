Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $324,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist reduced their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $496.08 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.86 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $219.96 billion, a PE ratio of 80.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $526.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $519.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.