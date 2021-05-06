Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $496,000 Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 574.6% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 797,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,023,000 after purchasing an additional 679,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 52,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares during the period.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $54.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.94. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $55.30.

