Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 133 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 159,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Danaher by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 6,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Danaher by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 38,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,503,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Danaher by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

NYSE:DHR opened at $254.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $155.61 and a 12 month high of $260.37. The company has a market cap of $181.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.01.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,687. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

