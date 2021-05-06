Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 862 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,027,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,443,000 after purchasing an additional 952,516 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,315 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Hexcel by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,231,000 after buying an additional 1,996,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hexcel by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,586,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,926,000 after buying an additional 224,998 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

NYSE:HXL opened at $53.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day moving average of $50.45. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HXL. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.19.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.