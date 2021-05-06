Project Pai (PAI) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $88.93 million and $6.81 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for $0.0576 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Project Pai Coin Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,746,576,057 coins and its circulating supply is 1,543,485,256 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

