Prometeus Price Hits $36.49 on Top Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 6th. Prometeus has a total market cap of $600.22 million and approximately $32.28 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for $36.49 or 0.00064170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00085873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00064646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.04 or 0.00816098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00102661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,168.84 or 0.09090353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.