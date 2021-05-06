Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Receives Neutral Rating from Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued their neutral rating on shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $176.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $160.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.47.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $171.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.98. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $174.25. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117 in the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth $69,388,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,110,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,497,000 after purchasing an additional 201,136 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,093,000 after purchasing an additional 163,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 874.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 76,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 68,851 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.