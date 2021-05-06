ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.75.

ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market cap of $310.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.73. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. On average, analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 798,966 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,903,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 284,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 194,300 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

