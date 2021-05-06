Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

PB stock opened at $75.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,308.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

