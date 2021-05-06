Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,394,700 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the March 31st total of 1,953,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,660.8 days.

OTCMKTS PROSF opened at $103.35 on Thursday. Prosus has a twelve month low of $78.90 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.95.

Get Prosus alerts:

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.