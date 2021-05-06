Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,394,700 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the March 31st total of 1,953,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,660.8 days.
OTCMKTS PROSF opened at $103.35 on Thursday. Prosus has a twelve month low of $78.90 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.95.
About Prosus
