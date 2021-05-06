Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PROSY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Prosus stock opened at $21.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average of $22.45. Prosus has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

