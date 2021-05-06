Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 252.03%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.10. 202,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.23. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $32.10.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on PTGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

In related news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $119,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.