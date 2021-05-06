Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Given New $7.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PLX opened at $3.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.62. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.87.
Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
About Protalix BioTherapeutics
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.
