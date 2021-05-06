Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Given New $7.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PLX opened at $3.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.62. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.87.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

