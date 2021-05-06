Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will report ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Provention Bio reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08).

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRVB. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Provention Bio by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRVB stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 47,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,931. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.