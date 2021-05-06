Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will report ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Provention Bio reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08).

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRVB. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Provention Bio by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRVB stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 47,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,931. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

