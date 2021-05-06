Provident Financial Services, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Boenning Scattergood increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Provident Financial Services in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

PFS opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.