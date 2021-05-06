Prudent Investors Network Boosts Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Prudent Investors Network grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 20.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Prudent Investors Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Prudent Investors Network’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Curi Capital now owns 8,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. CMC Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,256,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $90.42 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $95.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.56.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.