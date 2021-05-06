PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $12,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $7,922,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 269.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 28,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PTC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

NASDAQ:PTC traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $130.02. 12,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.98 and a 1 year high of $149.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.43. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 113.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $32,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,387.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $159,431.52. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,232. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

