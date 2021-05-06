pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) Price Tops $14.05

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 6th. One pulltherug.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $14.05 or 0.00024907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pulltherug.finance has a total market cap of $132,629.67 and approximately $489.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00083698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00064988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.10 or 0.00804755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.35 or 0.00103409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,141.27 or 0.09111372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About pulltherug.finance

RUGZ is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken . The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

pulltherug.finance Coin Trading

