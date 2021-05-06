PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock Position Lessened by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management lessened its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup makes up 1.8% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $137,843,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $126,680,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,701,000 after purchasing an additional 854,976 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,395,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,169,000 after purchasing an additional 750,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in PulteGroup by 345.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 572,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,668,000 after purchasing an additional 443,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PHM opened at $61.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.85. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $61.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

