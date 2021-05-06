Pundi X NEM Market Capitalization Achieves $13.91 Million (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $13.91 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00069482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.86 or 0.00270541 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $659.69 or 0.01159974 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00031518 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $423.15 or 0.00744059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,826.43 or 0.99922042 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,762,598,387 coins and its circulating supply is 18,415,166,845 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

