PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Down to $24.59

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.59, but opened at $23.03. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 151,184 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PCT shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

