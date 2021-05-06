Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Endeavour Mining Co. Issued By Pi Financial (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Co. (TSE:EDV) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Endeavour Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$721.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$715.49 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.70.

Shares of TSE:EDV opened at C$25.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$23.12 and a 1 year high of C$39.21.

In related news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total transaction of C$1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 921,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,825,631.30.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

