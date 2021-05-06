Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of OneSpaWorld in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.21). William Blair also issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 98.06%.

OSW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OSW opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. OneSpaWorld has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 61,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the first quarter worth about $1,725,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 31.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 250,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 60,700 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

