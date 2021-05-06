Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Vista Outdoor Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Vista Outdoor in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

VSTO opened at $35.48 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $38.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $574.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

