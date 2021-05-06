Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Byline Bancorp, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Byline Bancorp in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $881.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BY. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 441.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $210,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth bought 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,892.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.