Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Issued By Wedbush

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Angi in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02).

Get Angi alerts:

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Angi had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ANGI. Citigroup lifted their target price on Angi from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Angi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Shares of ANGI opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,460.46 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.61. Angi has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Angi during the fourth quarter worth $139,910,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,128,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,136,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Angi by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 558,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 274.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 584,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 428,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Angi news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $679,191.48. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,695,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $169,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,716.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,036 shares of company stock worth $2,379,267 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.