Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cummins in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will earn $4.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CMI. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.47.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $260.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins has a 1-year low of $143.32 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.48 and its 200 day moving average is $241.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

