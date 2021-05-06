Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Issued By Piper Sandler

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lazard in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Lazard stock opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lazard has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $46.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.66.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth about $9,969,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,158,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth about $1,579,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth about $9,185,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

