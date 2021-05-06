Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.39. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 18.55%.

MPB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MPB opened at $27.25 on Thursday. Mid Penn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $29.87. The company has a market cap of $229.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 27.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.