Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ameresco in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $48.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average is $50.28. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $23,243,616.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,762,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 575,000 shares of company stock worth $25,300,000. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Ameresco by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ameresco by 43.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

