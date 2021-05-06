Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Increased by Cormark

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cargojet in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. Cormark currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CJT. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a report on Monday. ATB Capital upped their target price on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$226.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cargojet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$246.67.

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$179.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.94. The firm has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$174.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$201.05. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$125.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$250.01.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$187.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$175.50 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.08%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

