Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Increased by Analyst

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CVS Health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.86. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CVS. Raymond James boosted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $83.04 on Thursday. CVS Health has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $90,172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,828 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in CVS Health by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after acquiring an additional 75,581 shares during the period. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

