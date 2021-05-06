Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for IAA, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAA in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IAA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.61 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. IAA’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IAA. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

NYSE IAA opened at $59.70 on Thursday. IAA has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in IAA by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,988,000 after acquiring an additional 14,661 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IAA by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAA by 0.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. raised its position in IAA by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

