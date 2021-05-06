Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Decreased by Analyst

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oncorus in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.61). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oncorus’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.65) EPS.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of ONCR opened at $15.07 on Thursday. Oncorus has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $37.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.33.

In other Oncorus news, SVP Christophe Queva sold 23,555 shares of Oncorus stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $376,173.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,627.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 46,899 shares of company stock valued at $730,344 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Oncorus in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth $124,000.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

