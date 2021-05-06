Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Popular, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Popular in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Popular’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $77.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.24. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $31.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Popular by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Popular in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Popular by 348.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Popular news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,733 shares of company stock worth $1,322,639. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Popular’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

