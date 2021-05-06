Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Decreased by Piper Sandler

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SeaSpine in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.25). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SeaSpine’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SPNE. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

SPNE opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $605.51 million, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $22.97.

In other SeaSpine news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $53,377.60. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in SeaSpine in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

