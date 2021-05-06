Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for T-Mobile US, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.20.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $134.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $86.41 and a twelve month high of $135.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,888,772.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

