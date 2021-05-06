Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BWFG. TheStreet raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

BWFG opened at $28.80 on Thursday. Bankwell Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, CEO Christopher R. Gruseke purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $109,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Lampert sold 5,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $161,380.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,180 shares in the company, valued at $248,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,221 shares of company stock valued at $160,886 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 48,793 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.