Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) – KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Watts Water Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $128.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $131.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.78.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $2,294,800.00. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $359,120.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,992.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,337 shares of company stock worth $2,800,937 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,082,000 after buying an additional 385,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,344,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 339.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,900,000 after buying an additional 297,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,515,000 after purchasing an additional 159,993 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $15,447,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

