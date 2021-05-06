Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Issued By Truist Securiti

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HURN. Sidoti started coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

HURN stock opened at $57.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average is $51.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 73.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 54,515 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 957,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,449,000 after purchasing an additional 62,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,641,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,793,000 after purchasing an additional 61,955 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $975,891.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,504,050.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

