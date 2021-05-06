Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for YETI Holdings, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of YETI in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63.

Get YETI alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on YETI. Raymond James raised their price target on YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on YETI in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $86.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.16, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.59.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The company had revenue of $375.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.47 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other YETI news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 8,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $613,710.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.