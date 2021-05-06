Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for ScanSource, Inc. Issued By Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:SCSC)

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ScanSource in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.65 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. ScanSource’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $793.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average is $27.46. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

