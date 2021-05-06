Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Decreased by Analyst

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of O-I Glass in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

OI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

O-I Glass stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in O-I Glass by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

