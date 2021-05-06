QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

QGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.92.

Shares of QGEN opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in QIAGEN by 169.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 34,333 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 168,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after buying an additional 63,306 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,515,000. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

