Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on QRVO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Qorvo stock opened at $182.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $93.31 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Qorvo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Qorvo by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

